Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$2.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.51) and the highest is ($0.99). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($3.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($5.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($8.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($7.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

ASND opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.