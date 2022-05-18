Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regis.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Regis has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth about $4,879,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Regis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,347,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,291 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regis by 9.5% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 113,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regis by 75.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 704,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 302,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.