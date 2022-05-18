$1.37 EPS Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,092 shares of company stock worth $5,982,105. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

