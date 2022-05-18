-$0.03 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. Bandwidth has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

