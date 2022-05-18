Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to report $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 48.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is 57.81. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

