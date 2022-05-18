Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Better Therapeutics.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11).

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.59 on Friday. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.