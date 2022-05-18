Analysts Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target at $36.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.