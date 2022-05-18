Analysts Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12.

CGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

