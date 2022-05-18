Analysts Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTXGet Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12.

CGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.