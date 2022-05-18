Victor S. Sze Sells 9,634 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSI Systems stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

