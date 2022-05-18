Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.68.

Marqeta stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,961,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

