Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 116,072 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,368,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,152,581.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $711,465.90.

PARR stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $941.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.