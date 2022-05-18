Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.63.

NYSE:PEN opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

