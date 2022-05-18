Insider Buying: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Acquires 1,190 Shares of Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Ramage Waters acquired 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,955.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,955.35.
Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.08 and a one year high of C$19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
