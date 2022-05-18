Insider Buying: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Acquires 1,190 Shares of Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Ramage Waters acquired 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,955.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,955.35.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.08 and a one year high of C$19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.38.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

