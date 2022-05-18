Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

