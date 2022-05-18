AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,648,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $10,613,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $4,397,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

