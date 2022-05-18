Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 162,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,552,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Specifically, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,812 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

