Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.75 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 111,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,938,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,031,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

