AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

