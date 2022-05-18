Bank of America Corp DE Buys 86,094 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of Whiting Petroleum worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of WLL opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.