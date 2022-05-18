Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

