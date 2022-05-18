Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 20,293 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31,328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

