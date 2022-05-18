AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,492 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in US Foods by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,693,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 418,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

