AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares in the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $169,615,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,336,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 60.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,481,000 after acquiring an additional 681,093 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

