Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $263,000.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

TRNO opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.83 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

