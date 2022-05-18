KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,223,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.