First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 155,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

