BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Integer worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Integer stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.