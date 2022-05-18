Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 7.2% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 10,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $521,351.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,810. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 942.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

