AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.