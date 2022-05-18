Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Integer worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Integer’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

