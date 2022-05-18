Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.21. 11,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 814,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

BGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $268,733,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

