Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

AMRC opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.