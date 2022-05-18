Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 22,722 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of Sprout Social worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,009 shares of company stock worth $10,180,387. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

