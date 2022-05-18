AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 877,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 823,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,326,000 after acquiring an additional 497,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.