Institución De Banca Múltiple En Liquidación Judicial Accendo Banco S.A. Buys 61,500 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) insider Institución De Banca Múltiple En Liquidación Judicial Accendo Banco S.A. purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$23,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,911,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,186,496.92.

Shares of CVE OGO opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. Organto Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.52.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organto Foods Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

