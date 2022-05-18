AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,740 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

