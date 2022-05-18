PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Alaleh Nouri Sells 678 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $23,770.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRCT opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.