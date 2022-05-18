AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 40,320 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 57.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 588.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,536 shares of company stock worth $6,937,300. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $37.82.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

