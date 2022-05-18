Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$24,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,315,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,284,652.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Robert Wares purchased 59,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$79.72 million and a P/E ratio of -14.11.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

