AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

