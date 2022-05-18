Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $818.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

