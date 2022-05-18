AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,795. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.88 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.22.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

