AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,725 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $9,988,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $9,720,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,232,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.