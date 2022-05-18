AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 22.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atkore by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 58.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

