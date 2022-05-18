AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.