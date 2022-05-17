HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

