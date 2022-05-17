Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15,976.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

