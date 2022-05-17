Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 123,527 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

