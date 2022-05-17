Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. PGGM Investments increased its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,917,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UDR by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

