Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $719.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

